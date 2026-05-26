DSWD gives temporary jobs to PWDs under cash-for-work program

“Persons with disabilities are being provided with temporary employment, while caregivers will be compensated for the care they provide to their family members with disabilities,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

The agency reported that more than 5,600 persons with disabilities and family caregivers nationwide received financial assistance from March to May this year through payouts conducted by DSWD field offices.

Recent payouts were conducted from 19 to 21 May in the municipalities of Salay, Lagonglong, and Villanueva, where 470 beneficiaries received P4,610 each in exchange for 10 days of community service.

“These beneficiaries rendered 10 days of community cleanup and environmental maintenance work in their assigned areas. The assistance they received was based on the prevailing regional wage rates,” Dumlao said.

According to the DSWD, the Cash-for-Work program enables persons with disabilities to engage in community cleanup, environmental maintenance, gardening, and administrative tasks.

The agency also implemented the TheraFee program, which seeks to recognize and provide compensation for caregivers assisting persons with permanent total disabilities within vulnerable families.