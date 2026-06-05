Oil spill shuts down EDSA-Quezon Avenue flyover for three hours

The northbound Quezon Avenue Flyover along EDSA was temporarily closed Friday morning after an oil spill caused by a tanker-related vehicular accident, prompting traffic diversions and a three-hour disruption before the route was reopened, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.
In an advisory issued at 5:45 a.m., the MMDA said the northbound lane of the flyover was closed due to an oil spill that made the roadway unsafe for motorists.
Motorists were diverted to the EDSA–Quezon Avenue northbound service road while clearing and containment operations were underway.
A tanker driver involved in the incident said he was traveling from Batangas to La Union to deliver fuel when he was surprised by barriers along the flyover, causing him to hit multiple MMDA installations.
Initial accounts indicated that the tanker struck several barriers before the spill occurred. Authorities earlier reported that 12 barriers — 11 concrete and one plastic — were damaged in the incident.
The driver said the tanker was carrying gasoline, adding that the cargo itself did not leak. However, oil from the tractor head spilled onto the road and was immediately contained using absorbent materials, including sawdust.
No injuries were reported.
By 8:11 a.m., responders said the tanker had been removed from the area.
The MMDA later announced at around 8:35 a.m. that the affected section had been reopened to motorists.