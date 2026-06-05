Oil spill shuts down EDSA-Quezon Avenue flyover for three hours

A tanker driver involved in the incident said he was traveling from Batangas to La Union to deliver fuel when he was surprised by barriers along the flyover, causing him to hit multiple MMDA installations.

Initial accounts indicated that the tanker struck several barriers before the spill occurred. Authorities earlier reported that 12 barriers — 11 concrete and one plastic — were damaged in the incident.

The driver said the tanker was carrying gasoline, adding that the cargo itself did not leak. However, oil from the tractor head spilled onto the road and was immediately contained using absorbent materials, including sawdust.

No injuries were reported.

By 8:11 a.m., responders said the tanker had been removed from the area.

The MMDA later announced at around 8:35 a.m. that the affected section had been reopened to motorists.