MMDA: Overnight roadworks in key QC routes 

The DPWH operations will be implemented only during nighttime hours, from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., to reduce daytime traffic impact along the affected routes.

In a separate but concurrent activity, Maynilad Water Services Inc. will also carry out weekend restoration and reblocking works in Tandang Sora, covering the stretch from Mindanao Avenue to General Avenue (westbound), within the same schedule of 11:00 p.m. on May 15 until 5:00 a.m. on 18 May.

The MMDA said the overlapping projects are expected to affect traffic flow in several parts of Quezon City, particularly along major arterial roads frequently used by private vehicles and public transport.

Motorists are advised to expect possible lane closures, slower travel times, and intermittent road narrowing in affected areas as traffic management measures are implemented during the roadworks.

The agency urged the public to take alternate routes and allow extra travel time while the maintenance activities are ongoing.