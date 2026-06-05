Mason Thames joins ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Caine’

Mason Thames has officially signed on to appear in Caine, the upcoming John Wick spinoff headlined by martial arts star Donnie Yen.
According to a report by Deadline, Thames has been cast in the Lionsgate project, which will be directed by Yen, who is also reprising his role as the fan-favorite blind assassin Caine from John Wick: Chapter 4.
Details about Thames’ character remain under wraps, but his addition marks another major role for the rising actor following his recent work in The Black Phone franchise.
Lionsgate confirmed the casting on social media, teasing fans with the message: “Mason Thames in ‘Caine’ — Coming soon.”