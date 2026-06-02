The search for the next James Bond has officially begun

The upcoming Bond film will be the first installment developed under Amazon's creative stewardship following its acquisition of MGM. With a powerhouse creative team already assembled, anticipation for the franchise's next chapter continues to build.

Acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for blockbuster hits such as Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and Sicario, has been tapped to direct the project. Production duties will be handled by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, while screenwriter Steven Knight is crafting the script.

The last Bond outing, No Time to Die, premiered in 2021 and marked Daniel Craig's final appearance as the legendary British spy. Since then, speculation has swirled around who could take over the coveted role.

Among the names frequently mentioned by fans is Callum Turner, although no official casting announcements have been made.

According to industry reports, renowned casting director Nina Gold is leading the search. Gold's impressive résumé includes work on the hit television series Game of Thrones and The Crown, as well as several films within the Star Wars franchise.

For Bond enthusiasts, the beginning of the casting process signals that the franchise's long hiatus may finally be nearing its end.

While Amazon MGM Studios has declined to comment on individual candidates, one thing is certain: the countdown to meeting the next James Bond has begun.