Look who’s talking!

Nosy Tarsee was not impressed.

“When she was an undersecretary, she was known for her globe-trotting, tailing her boss to every overseas invite. She never said anything when she was the beneficiary of the largesse — but she suddenly found her principles and voice when she was booted out along with her boss. What a shame!” a government source intimated to Nosy Tarsee.

During her heyday at a certain plum government agency, this former official was a fixture at national day receptions, soaking up the influence and reflected glory of her principal. Her Facebook posts these days, however, tell a different story, awash in evangelical posts and quotes from Scripture, projecting an aura of newfound piety.

Nosy Tarsee wasn’t buying it.

“Now that she is out in the cold, she has become critical of everything in government. What a hypocrite — considering she now projects herself as holier than the Pope,” a sharp-eyed source noted.

Before her stint in government, this sanctimonious critic cut her teeth in broadcasting. She later moonlighted as an emcee at official functions, regaling captive audiences with what insiders charitably described as “waley” (“wala” or nothing) and groan-worthy humor.

Some exits, it seems, are louder than the entrances.