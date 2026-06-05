Kris Aquino shares heartfelt birthday message for son Josh

Kris Aquino marked the birthday of her eldest son, Josh Aquino, with an emotional message highlighting the important role he plays in her ongoing health journey.

In a social media post, Aquino revealed that Josh and her younger son, Bimby Aquino Yap Jr., have become her source of strength as she continues treatment for her autoimmune conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis.

“Had I not been yours and Bimb’s mama, I wouldn’t have the courage and the purpose to continue with my treatments,” Aquino wrote. She also shared how her sons are always ready to support her during difficult moments, saying that whenever the pain in her joints becomes overwhelming and she is at risk of falling, “you and Bimb have developed this 6th sense and are there to catch me.”

Aquino went on to thank Josh for encouraging her to get out of bed and spend time with family, adding that he remains her inspiration. She ended her message with a heartfelt wish: “My wish is to one day be able to join you for your daily 7000 to 10,000 steps. You are my inspiration. Love you very much.”