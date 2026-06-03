Toyota previews Land Cruiser FJ, Hilux BEV, LC300 HEV ahead of PIMS 2026

Leading the showcase is the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, a more compact member of the iconic Land Cruiser family. Designed to blend off-road capability with urban practicality, the SUV features a traditional internal combustion engine paired with off-road technologies such as a differential lock, Auto Limited Slip Differential, 2nd Start Mode and a panoramic view monitor.

Toyota is also introducing the all-new Hilux BEV, marking the arrival of the popular pickup nameplate in a battery-electric format. The vehicle adopts Toyota's new "Cyber-Sumo" design language and represents the company's push toward electrified mobility while retaining the Hilux's reputation for durability and performance.

Rounding out the lineup is the Land Cruiser 300 HEV, which combines the LC300's established off-road credentials with Toyota's hybrid technology. Powered by a hybridized 3.5-liter V6 engine, the model also gains electronic power steering and an updated aero body kit with Jet Black Garnish.

The three vehicles underscore Toyota's strategy of offering multiple mobility solutions while reducing carbon emissions through electrified technologies.

Reservations for the Land Cruiser FJ and Hilux are set to open online, while reservations for the LC300 HEV will be available through authorized Toyota dealerships nationwide.