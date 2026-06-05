Eight playwrights join CCP's 15th VLF Writing Fellowship

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has officially commenced the 15th edition of its Virgin Labfest Writing Fellowship Program, welcoming eight aspiring playwrights to participate in this year's intensive educational theater initiative. Running from 16 to 28 June at the CCP Complex, the two-week program is designed to nurture new Filipino talent and immerse participants in the craft of dramatic writing for the stage.

The eight selected fellows for this year's batch are Daniel John Augusto, Rhea Kyla Dionisio, Angela Nicole Divina, Enrico Figueroa, Reinhardt Patrick Orillos, Rosemarie Uy, Gio Alfonso Vega, and Kier Andrei Yonson.

Under the mentorship of multi-awarded playwright Glenn Sevilla Mas, the cohort will undergo a rigorous curriculum featuring lectures, workshops, playwriting discussions, and script critiquing sessions.