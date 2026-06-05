Eight playwrights join CCP's 15th VLF Writing Fellowship

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has officially commenced the 15th edition of its Virgin Labfest Writing Fellowship Program, welcoming eight aspiring playwrights to participate in this year's intensive educational theater initiative. Running from 16 to 28 June at the CCP Complex, the two-week program is designed to nurture new Filipino talent and immerse participants in the craft of dramatic writing for the stage.
The eight selected fellows for this year's batch are Daniel John Augusto, Rhea Kyla Dionisio, Angela Nicole Divina, Enrico Figueroa, Reinhardt Patrick Orillos, Rosemarie Uy, Gio Alfonso Vega, and Kier Andrei Yonson.
Under the mentorship of multi-awarded playwright Glenn Sevilla Mas, the cohort will undergo a rigorous curriculum featuring lectures, workshops, playwriting discussions, and script critiquing sessions.
Beyond classroom instruction, the fellows will receive exclusive access to the Virgin Labfest XXI: Hubo’t Hubad festival plays, participate in post-show talkbacks, and engage directly with both emerging and established playwrights and directors. Established in 2012, the fellowship has become a foundational pipeline for contemporary Philippine theater. This year's festival lineup features work from three program alumni: Elijah Felice Rosales, Faith Ferrer Lacanlale, and Gerald Manuel.
The two-week program will conclude with a public showcase of staged readings featuring the fellows' original scripts. This culminating event is scheduled for 28 June 2026, at 5:00 PM at the Bulwagang Roberto Chabet, located on the third floor of the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez within the CCP Complex.
Festival schedules and ticketing information for Virgin Labfest XXI: Hubo’t Hubad are accessible via the official social media channels of the CCP, Tanghalang Pilipino, and Writers' Bloc.