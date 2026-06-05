BOC seizes P7.7-M worth of misdeclared agri products

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted misdeclared agricultural goods valued at P7.7 million after uncovering shipments of fresh carrots concealed in four container vans at the Port of Manila.

The shipments, which were declared as assorted food products, including egg noodles, flat noodles, soya wrappers, fish tofu, and wakame salad, arrived at the Port of Manila in two batches on 22 March and 25 March. Acting on derogatory information received by the Port, Alert Orders were issued against the shipments.

A 100 percent physical inspection conducted by Customs examiners revealed that the shipments contained 12,909 boxes of misdeclared fresh carrots and 1,452 boxes of egg noodles.