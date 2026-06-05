BOC seizes P7.7-M worth of misdeclared agri products

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted misdeclared agricultural goods valued at P7.7 million after uncovering shipments of fresh carrots concealed in four container vans at the Port of Manila.
The shipments, which were declared as assorted food products, including egg noodles, flat noodles, soya wrappers, fish tofu, and wakame salad, arrived at the Port of Manila in two batches on 22 March and 25 March. Acting on derogatory information received by the Port, Alert Orders were issued against the shipments.
A 100 percent physical inspection conducted by Customs examiners revealed that the shipments contained 12,909 boxes of misdeclared fresh carrots and 1,452 boxes of egg noodles.
The misdeclared carrots were estimated to be worth P6.97 million, while the egg noodles were valued at approximately P773,557, bringing the total estimated value of the shipments to more than P7.74 million, inclusive of duties and taxes.
Following the discovery, the BOC issued Warrants of Seizure and Detention against the shipments on 11 May and 22 March 2026.
The cargoes were subsequently forfeited in favor of the government for violations of Sections 117 and 1400 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to Section 1113 of the same law and Republic Act No. 10845, or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.