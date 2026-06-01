BOC siezes P35.4M smuggled agricultural products in Nueva Ecija

The operation stemmed from information provided by the NBI regarding alleged agricultural smuggling and possible violations of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Acting on the report, the Bureau of Customs–Intelligence Group (BOC-IG) and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service–Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP), in coordination with the NBI and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), conducted enforcement operations at the subject facility.

Authorities discovered various imported agricultural products, including 6,088 bags of small yellow onions from Holland, 1,080 bags of big yellow onions from China, 3,780 bags of big red onions from China, and 12,350 bags of garlic from China. The seized goods have a total estimated value of P35,437,198.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued on 21 May for violation of Section 224 of the CMTA.

Meanwhile, the NBI is conducting an investigation against the importer and other liable parties for possible violations of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

The BOC is also carrying out an internal investigation to determine whether any personnel may have been involved in the unlawful importation and movement of the seized goods.