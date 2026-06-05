BoC busts illicit farm imports

A 100 percent physical inspection conducted by Customs examiners revealed 12,909 boxes of falsely labeled fresh carrots and 1,452 boxes of egg noodles.

Troublesome veggies

The carrots were estimated at P6.97 million, while the egg noodles were valued at approximately P773,557, bringing the total estimated value of the shipments to more than P7.74 million, inclusive of duties and taxes.

Following the discovery, the BoC issued warrants of seizure and detention against the shipments on 11 May and 22 March 2026.

The cargoes were subsequently forfeited in favor of the government for violations of Sections 117 and 1400 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to Section 1113 of the same law and Republic Act 10845, or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.