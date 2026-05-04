DA gives cash aid to 1,200 Zambales farmers

The PAFFP forms part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s initiative to provide immediate support to the agriculture and fisheries sectors, particularly as fuel prices and other agricultural inputs continue to affect livelihoods.

Beneficiaries include farmers and fisherfolk listed in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture. This covers rice farmers cultivating two hectares or less, as well as registered corn and sugarcane farmers and fisherfolk under the RSBSA-BoatR system.

The distribution of assistance was conducted in coordination with the local government of Sta. Cruz.

The DA said distribution will continue in Zambales, with a second batch in Sta. Cruz scheduled on Monday, followed by payouts in other towns in the coming days.