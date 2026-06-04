Police chief injured in fire at Cauayan City police station

Police Lt. Col. Avelino Canceran Jr., Cauayan City police chief, suffered burn injuries to his hands, head, neck, and torso during the incident. Police investigators said Canceran has been recuperating at Cagayan Valley Medical Center while receiving treatment for his injuries.

An investigation conducted by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) found that the fire was caused by electrical ignition or arcing from an outlet located beside the office window. Investigators said water leakage brought about by heavy rainfall likely reached the outlet, triggering the electrical fault that eventually sparked the blaze.

Authorities estimated the damage to property at approximately P700,000.

The incident was contained to the Office of the Chief of Police, and no other injuries were reported.