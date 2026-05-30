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QC First Alarm Fire

(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
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(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 30 2026)  Firefighters responded to the 1st alarm fire at Maningning corner Maamo street in Quezon City, on Saturday  May 30 2026, two residents reported injured and got a first degree burn during the fire. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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