PNP hunts smuggling financiers

“This significant seizure demonstrates the effectiveness of our intelligence-driven operations and the strong coordination among law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal cigarette trade. Smuggling not only deprives the government of much-needed revenues but also fuels other illicit activities that threaten public safety,” Nartatez said.

Authorities recovered about 310 master cases of assorted cigarettes with an estimated market value of P13.25 million during an anti-smuggling operation in Barangay Liangan.

The operation, conducted at around 4:30 a.m. along Narciso Ramos Highway, was led by the NBI-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, with support from PNP units in the region.

“I have directed the regional director of PRO-BAR to work closely with the NBI and local barangay leaders to aggressively unmask the financiers, logistics networks, and local protectors behind this shipment,” Nartatez said.

“The PNP will remain relentless in dismantling these illicit supply chains, as smuggling not only drains government revenues but also undermines local economies and community security,” he added.