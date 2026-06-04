PNP hunts smuggling financiers

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched an investigation to identify and arrest the financiers and syndicates behind the P13.25 million worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Picong, Lanao del Sur on 3 June.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to coordinate closely with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and other partner agencies to trace the source of the contraband and hold those involved in the illegal trade accountable.
“This significant seizure demonstrates the effectiveness of our intelligence-driven operations and the strong coordination among law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal cigarette trade. Smuggling not only deprives the government of much-needed revenues but also fuels other illicit activities that threaten public safety,” Nartatez said.
Authorities recovered about 310 master cases of assorted cigarettes with an estimated market value of P13.25 million during an anti-smuggling operation in Barangay Liangan.
The operation, conducted at around 4:30 a.m. along Narciso Ramos Highway, was led by the NBI-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, with support from PNP units in the region.
“I have directed the regional director of PRO-BAR to work closely with the NBI and local barangay leaders to aggressively unmask the financiers, logistics networks, and local protectors behind this shipment,” Nartatez said.
“The PNP will remain relentless in dismantling these illicit supply chains, as smuggling not only drains government revenues but also undermines local economies and community security,” he added.
Initial inspection showed that the cigarette products lacked the mandatory Department of Health warnings and Bureau of Internal Revenue tax stamps, indicating possible violations of customs and tax laws.
When authorities arrived at the target area, they found no individuals present. The cigarettes had been abandoned in an open area between residential structures.
Police immediately secured the site and conducted an inventory and documentation of the recovered items.
Investigators also coordinated with barangay officials and residents in an effort to identify the owners of the shipment, but no one came forward to claim the contraband or provide information about its origin.
The seized cigarettes were transported to the NBI office in Cotabato City for proper documentation, inventory and legal disposition as authorities continue their investigation into the smuggling network behind the shipment.