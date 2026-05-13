Philippine, Malaysian armies prepare for LAND MALPHI 24/2026 drills

During the visit, the Malaysian Army advance party, assisted by 10ID personnel, conducted reconnaissance and site surveys of training facilities, billeting areas, conference venues, and other key locations to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercises. Both sides also held coordination meetings and planning sessions for the joint activities.

LAND MALPHI 24/2026 is an annual bilateral training engagement alternately hosted by the Philippine Army and the Malaysian Army aimed at strengthening defense cooperation and enhancing interoperability in territorial defense and counterinsurgency warfare operations.

The exercise proper will feature subject matter expert exchanges, cross-training activities, table-top exercises, staff exercises, and command post exercises focused on combined arms operations and battle staff planning.

Luzon said sustained military engagements help strengthen interoperability and professional ties between partner nations.

“Preparatory engagements such as this enable both armies to establish effective coordination mechanisms and ensure the successful conduct of LAND MALPHI 24/2026. More importantly, it strengthens interoperability, mutual trust, and enduring partnership between the Philippine Army and the Malaysian Army in addressing shared security challenges,” Luzon said.

The 10th Infantry Division said it remains committed to advancing international military engagements that promote operational excellence and regional defense cooperation.