Palace blames political turmoil for failed UN Security Council bid

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the political turmoil unfolding in the Senate could have negatively affected how the country was perceived by the international community.

“Yes, lahat ng political noise, lahat ng political tensions, nakakaapekto ito at ito ang nakikita ng buong bayan at buong mundo sa impresyon dito sa Pilipinas,” Castro said.

She added that the political conflicts and what President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously described as “obstructionist” actions may have contributed to a negative image of the country abroad.

A power struggle is currently unfolding in the Senate as rival blocs compete for control ahead of the anticipated impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

“At alam naman natin ang mga political tensions ay nakakaapekto, hindi lamang sa isang tao, sa dalawang tao, kung hindi buong bansa, pati ekonomiya apektado,” Castro said.

The Philippines lost its bid for a Security Council seat during voting at the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week despite a campaign personally supported by Marcos.

According to government officials, the Philippines spent more than P20 million to support its campaign for a seat on the Security Council.

In the fourth round of voting, Kyrgyzstan secured 142 votes, while the Philippines received 49. During the third round, the Philippines obtained 85 votes against Kyrgyzstan's 105. Earlier rounds yielded 68 and 81 votes for the Philippines, compared with 123 and 110 votes for Kyrgyzstan.

Aside from Kyrgyzstan, the other countries elected to non-permanent seats on the Security Council were Austria, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago and Zimbabwe.

Despite the setback, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro thanked member states for their support and congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its victory.

“We thank the international community for the support and goodwill extended to the Philippines throughout our candidacy,” Lazaro said in a statement.

She said the country's campaign was anchored on its commitment to peace, dialogue, international law and international cooperation, principles that the Philippines would continue to uphold regardless of the election outcome.

Lazaro also reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to working with the international community in promoting peace, stability, sustainable development and a rules-based international order.