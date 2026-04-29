BIR seizes 19 Discaya vehicles amid tax probe

The BIR said 15 vehicles registered under Pacifico “Curlee” F. Discaya II and Cezarah “Sarah” Rowena Discaya were placed under constructive distraint, allowing the agency to secure and preserve assets while tax-related matters remain under investigation.

Additionally, four utility terrain vehicles were subjected to constructive seizure in connection with an existing tax assessment involving St. Gerrard Construction General Contractor & Development Corp. (SGCGCDC), which is under collection proceedings.

“Upon release of the vehicles, the BIR immediately implemented appropriate remedies under the National Internal Revenue Code, in accordance with existing laws and regulations,” BIR Commissioner Charlito Mendoza said.

He said the action was administrative in nature and forms part of ongoing tax investigation and collection proceedings.

The BIR last year filed criminal tax cases with the Department of Justice against the couple over P7.18 billion in alleged tax liabilities. It also demanded payment from SGCGCDC for a final deficiency tax liability of more than P998 million.

Sarah Discaya voluntarily surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation in December 2025 and is currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail on charges of malversation and corruption over alleged ghost flood control projects.

Meanwhile, Curlee Discaya has been under Senate detention since September last year after being cited in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. He is expected to undergo shoulder surgery this week or next week and will be hospitalized for about seven days.

