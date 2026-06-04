Muntinlupa's top 3 most wanted person for attempted murder nabbed

A 25-year-old man listed as one of the city's highest-ranking fugitives was arrested during a targeted warrant operation on Wednesday afternoon at the Alabang footbridge in Muntinlupa City.

The accused, identified only by the alias Andong, 25, is classified as the station's top 3 most wanted person for the month of June 2026. He faces criminal charges for the crime of attempted murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.