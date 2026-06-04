Muntinlupa's top 3 most wanted person for attempted murder nabbed

A 25-year-old man listed as one of the city's highest-ranking fugitives was arrested during a targeted warrant operation on Wednesday afternoon at the Alabang footbridge in Muntinlupa City.
The accused, identified only by the alias Andong, 25, is classified as the station's top 3 most wanted person for the month of June 2026. He faces criminal charges for the crime of attempted murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.
The operation was carried out at approximately 4:49 p.m. at the Alabang footbridge in Barangay Alabang. The service of the warrant was executed by tactical operatives from the Cupang Police Sub-station of the Muntinlupa City Police Station.
The accused was apprehended by virtue of an outstanding warrant issued by Judge Lovella Fernandez Demetria-Valdez of the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 276, with a recommended bail amounting to P120,000.
He will be temporarily held at the station's custodial facility pending the official issuance of a commitment order from the court of origin.