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Muntinlupa's top 3 most wanted person for attempted murder nabbed

Muntinlupa's top 3 most wanted person for attempted murder nabbed
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A 25-year-old man listed as one of the city's highest-ranking fugitives was arrested during a targeted warrant operation on Wednesday afternoon at the Alabang footbridge in Muntinlupa City.

The accused, identified only by the alias Andong, 25, is classified as the station's top 3 most wanted person for the month of June 2026. He faces criminal charges for the crime of attempted murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.

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The operation was carried out at approximately 4:49 p.m. at the Alabang footbridge in Barangay Alabang. The service of the warrant was executed by tactical operatives from the Cupang Police Sub-station of the Muntinlupa City Police Station.

The accused was apprehended by virtue of an outstanding warrant issued by Judge Lovella Fernandez Demetria-Valdez of the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 276, with a recommended bail amounting to P120,000.

He will be temporarily held at the station's custodial facility pending the official issuance of a commitment order from the court of origin.

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