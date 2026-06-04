Kim Chiu marks 20 years in showbiz, thanks God for answered prayers

Marking her 20th anniversary in show business, Chiu shared an emotional message on Facebook, looking back on the dreams she carried as a child and the faith that guided her through the years.

“Today marks my 20th year in showbiz. Honestly, it still feels unreal,” she wrote.

The actress recalled spending Sundays with her mother at church, either at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, where she was taught to share her hopes and dreams with God.

“My mom would always tell me, ‘Istoryaa ang Ginoo. Ingna Siya unsa imong ganahan,’” Chiu said.

As a child, she prayed for good grades, for someone who could help support her education, for a home her family could call their own, and for the opportunity to provide a better life for her loved ones.

“Back then, some of those prayers felt impossible. And yet, years later, here I am. Living the life I once prayed so hard for,” she shared.

Chiu also thanked the fans who have supported her throughout her career, expressing gratitude for their loyalty and unwavering belief in her over the past two decades.

“To my solid supporters who have loved and supported me unconditionally for two decades—thank you,” she wrote. “Your time, effort, loyalty, and belief in me mean more than words can ever express.”

The actress likewise expressed appreciation to ABS-CBN executives and employees, as well as the brands and industry partners who entrusted her with opportunities that helped shape her career.

Above all, Chiu credited her success to her faith.

“Thank You, Lord, for every answered prayer, every closed door that protected me, and every blessing that changed my life,” she said.

As she celebrated the milestone, Chiu summed up her gratitude with a message that resonated with many of her followers: “Kung may sobra pa sa salitang ‘salamat,’ yun po ang gusto kong sabihin sa inyong lahat.”

Two decades after becoming one of the country's most recognizable stars, Chiu remains grounded in the same faith and gratitude that carried her from a hopeful young dreamer in Cebu to one of Philippine entertainment's enduring personalities.