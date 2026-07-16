Police alleged that Scott, 51, became confrontational as officers attempted to restrain her. The report claimed she resisted being handcuffed, bit one officer on the forearm, kicked another in the shin, and repeatedly ordered authorities to leave her home. Officers reportedly deployed a Taser before placing her under arrest on allegations of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Scott, formerly known as Kim Mathers, was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital for medical treatment. Her condition has not been publicly disclosed.

The incident adds to a series of personal and legal struggles in recent years. Scott previously acknowledged that a 2015 single-vehicle crash was an intentional suicide attempt. She was again hospitalized in 2021 after police responded to another reported mental health crisis, during which officers allegedly had to restrain her.

Last month, Page Six reported that a warrant had been issued after Scott allegedly failed to appear at a court hearing tied to a DUI case. Weeks earlier, she had also been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Scott and Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, married in 1999, divorced in 2001, remarried in 2006, and separated again later that year. Together they share daughter Hailie Jade, while also raising Alaina and Stevie.