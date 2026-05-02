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Yeng Constantino’s 20th Anniversary concert sells out in hours

An Emotional Yeng Constantino thanks supporters for sold out concert
An Emotional Yeng Constantino thanks supporters for sold out concertYeng Constantino FB
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Tears of gratitude marked a milestone moment for OPM hitmaker Yeng Constantino, whose upcoming 20th anniversary concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum sold out in just six hours.

The singer-songwriter, known for anthems that have shaped a generation of Filipino listeners, shared her disbelief and joy upon hearing the news.

An Emotional Yeng Constantino thanks supporters for sold out concert
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“Kakatawag lang ng manager ko, gusto ko lang sabihin na salamat sa inyo, sobrang saya ko. Hindi ako makapaniwala sinold-out niyo sobrang salamat!”

For Constantino, the overwhelming response is more than just a sold-out show—it’s a reflection of a two-decade journey built on music that has grown alongside her audience. From heartfelt ballads to timeless sing-along hits, her songs have become part of everyday Filipino life, echoing through milestones, heartbreaks, and celebrations.

Now, as she prepares to take the stage for this career-defining concert, one thing is clear: the voice behind some of OPM’s most enduring tracks continues to resonate—louder than ever.

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