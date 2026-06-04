Imelda Schweighart reveals miscarriage, shares message of hope

In a candid social media post, Schweighart introduced Thibault to her followers and thanked him for standing by her throughout her participation in the MGI All Stars competition. Beyond her pageant journey, she shared that she has been recovering from a significant personal loss.

Reflecting on their relationship, Schweighart described how their partnership has grown through shared experiences and mutual support.

“I support your surfing, you support my pageantry,” she wrote, highlighting how they have embraced each other's passions over the years.

The former international titleholder also praised Thibault for his dedication to their family, particularly his care for her son, Noah, and his steady presence in their lives.

Schweighart then revealed that she and Thibault recently lost an unborn child, describing the experience as more painful than the challenges she faced during the international pageant competition.

“Even though I’m recovering from something big right now, I know we’ll get through this,” she said.

“Losing our baby might have been the worst out of joining this competition, but in God’s timing we will have one again.”

Despite the heartbreak, Schweighart's message centered on resilience, faith and hope. She expressed confidence that she and Thibault would overcome the loss together and continue building the future they envision for their family.

Her post drew an outpouring of support from followers, many of whom offered messages of comfort and encouragement.

By sharing her experience publicly, Schweighart shed light on a deeply personal struggle, reminding supporters that even behind public achievements are private battles that often go unseen.