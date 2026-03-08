Marcos marks International Women’s Day with personal tribute to Filipinas

On International Women’s Day, 08 March 2026, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. offered a glimpse into the women who shape both his personal life and public leadership through a social media post.

The President posted a card highlighting the women closest to him, including First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Marcos, alongside Filipinas he has met through his work in communities across the country.

In his caption, Marcos praised the many roles of Filipino women: “She is a mother, a worker, a leader, and often, she is all of these at the same time. The progress of our nation will always carry the imprint of the Filipina, and she deserves a government that works as hard as she does.”