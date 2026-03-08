Marcos marks International Women’s Day with personal tribute to Filipinas

On International Women’s Day, 08 March 2026, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. offered a glimpse into the women who shape both his personal life and public leadership through a social media post.
The President posted a card highlighting the women closest to him, including First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Marcos, alongside Filipinas he has met through his work in communities across the country.
In his caption, Marcos praised the many roles of Filipino women: “She is a mother, a worker, a leader, and often, she is all of these at the same time. The progress of our nation will always carry the imprint of the Filipina, and she deserves a government that works as hard as she does.”
He also emphasized the administration’s commitment to supporting women: “Under this administration, we will continue to expand opportunities, protect rights, and ensure that every Filipina has access to the health, education, and livelihood programs she needs to thrive.”
The post combined references to family, public life, and national service, describing how the influence of women extends beyond the private sphere into governance and society.
By highlighting both personal connections and public encounters, the tribute addressed the role Filipinas play in shaping the country’s present and future.
Observed every 08 March, International Women’s Day celebrates women’s achievements worldwide while advocating for equality and empowerment.