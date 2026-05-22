Gazini returns to pageantry to fight for family in Gaza

Gazini Ganados revealed that her return to the international pageant stage carries a deeply personal purpose rooted in her ongoing fight to help her family escape the crisis in Gaza.

In a candid interview, the Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen spoke emotionally about the painful reality of being unable to reunite with her father and siblings as conflict continues to affect their lives. Despite exhausting efforts to secure the necessary documents and approvals, she admitted the process remains far from over.

“Siguro most challenging was when I couldn’t do anything to save my family from Gaza. I did so many things just to have the proper documentation of just taking them out from Gaza and as of now it is still ongoing, it is still processing,” she shared.

Ganados said the experience became one of the driving forces behind her decision to compete in Miss Grand International All Stars, stressing that the competition represents more than another crown.

“The least thing I can do for them right now is to voice out for them and amplify their voices so that for me, that’s why I joined All Stars. I am not just here for the fame. I am here to pour my heart out all for my family and I want to be a living testament to every family that is broken all over the world,” she said.

She also expressed hope that her story could inspire others affected by war and separation, especially those longing to reunite with loved ones.

“I hope that I could inspire someone who was greatly impacted by this war, who just dreams to be reunited with their family again,” she stated.

Ganados further revealed that bringing her family to the Philippines remains one of her biggest dreams. She shared that her father hopes to finally marry her mother, though legal and logistical hurdles continue to complicate the process.

“My father even asked me, ‘Why are you joining again?’ And I told him, ‘Because I never got to represent you and my identity and that is my biggest regret.’ And he said, ‘Well, you are really my daughter and I am so proud of you already,’” she recalled.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her family’s future, Ganados said she remains grateful that they still have a temporary safe space while she continues using her platform to appeal for families affected by the conflict.