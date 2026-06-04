Iloilo taps coffee farming training to help PDLs

The activity was facilitated by PAGRO personnel Jepty Cabanilla and Nerio Lustria, who introduced participants to the fundamentals of coffee production and sustainable farming practices.

Officials said the initiative aims to equip PDLs with practical agricultural skills that can support their reintegration into society, while also contributing to the development of Iloilo’s growing coffee industry.

The orientation covered key aspects of coffee production, including nursery establishment and maintenance, plantation management, propagation techniques, and proper harvesting, processing, and storage to ensure quality and market value.

Beyond skills development, the program underscores the province’s broader goal of inclusive growth by extending livelihood opportunities even to vulnerable sectors, promoting rehabilitation, self-reliance, and long-term economic participation.

Provincial authorities emphasized that interventions like these help PDLs rebuild confidence, regain purpose, and prepare for productive reintegration into their families and communities upon release.