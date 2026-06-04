ICC, gov’t collab started 2023

As early as December 2023 or more than a year before the 12 March surrender of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Marcos administration had effectively facilitated the entry of the tribunal’s investigators into the country.
The claims originate from a group of 18 individuals (mostly self-described former Philippine Marines) who allege they served as security aides and bagmen for fugitive former Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.
They first publicly detailed these allegations in affidavits and at a press conference around February 2026, with some elements having emerged earlier through Orly Guteza, one of the ex-security aides.
These were reiterated in yesterday’s Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing led by the bloc of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano amid a Senate leadership dispute.
The whistleblower group claimed they escorted or provided security and logistical support for foreign visitors identified as ICC personnel or investigators during their visits to the Philippines, reportedly starting as early as December 2023, which aligns with known ICC activities related to the Duterte-era drug war probe.
At that time, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s public position remained consistent with earlier statements of non-cooperation with the ICC’s probe into the Duterte-era drug war killings, while questioning the court’s jurisdiction and emphasizing Philippine sovereignty.
The duplicity of the position was exposed in the witnesses’ testimonies.
These foreigners were allegedly guests or facilitated by then Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co.
The ex-Marines said they escorted them to meetings with political figures such as ex-Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV brought them to their hotels and condominiums, as well as to other locations.
They also claimed involvement in delivering cash (including an alleged $2-million payment) to support or influence the ICC probe.
Cash deliveries were said to originate from or be counted at Co’s residence in Valle Verde, Pasig City. Some deliveries allegedly occurred while Co or associates interacted with ICC-related figures.
Trillanes has strongly denied receiving any money, which was claimed to be $2 million or otherwise, and called it an attempt to discredit the ICC process.
He and others filed perjury and cyber libel complaints against the group and their lawyer, Levito Baligod.
P5-M bribe offered
A relative of one of the 18 former Marines linked to the controversial flood-control kickback allegations, meanwhile, has allegedly come forward with information alleging that the witnesses were promised millions of pesos to testify against former congressman Elizaldy Co according to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chief on Thursday.
In a press conference, NBI director Melvin Matibag disclosed that the bureau received information from a relative of one of the alleged ex-Marines who claimed that former congressman Mike Defensor had offered P5 million to each of the 18 individuals.
According to Matibag, the information was relayed directly to the NBI, prompting investigators to examine further the circumstances surrounding the testimonies that have rocked the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.
He said the NBI is now looking into the claim as part of its broader investigation.
The NBI chief also confirmed that a subpoena has been issued to Defensor, directing him to appear before the bureau and explain his side regarding the allegation.
The group first surfaced publicly on 24 February when Baligod presented them as former military personnel who allegedly served as “bagmen” for Co.
The individuals claimed they were involved in delivering portions of an alleged P805-billion kickback scheme tied to anomalous flood control projects.
Baligod further alleged that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. orchestrated the scheme and that the supposed proceeds were distributed to several personalities, including former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Co.