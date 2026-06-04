ICC, gov’t collab started 2023

The whistleblower group claimed they escorted or provided security and logistical support for foreign visitors identified as ICC personnel or investigators during their visits to the Philippines, reportedly starting as early as December 2023, which aligns with known ICC activities related to the Duterte-era drug war probe.

At that time, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s public position remained consistent with earlier statements of non-cooperation with the ICC’s probe into the Duterte-era drug war killings, while questioning the court’s jurisdiction and emphasizing Philippine sovereignty.

The duplicity of the position was exposed in the witnesses’ testimonies.

These foreigners were allegedly guests or facilitated by then Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co.

The ex-Marines said they escorted them to meetings with political figures such as ex-Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV brought them to their hotels and condominiums, as well as to other locations.

They also claimed involvement in delivering cash (including an alleged $2-million payment) to support or influence the ICC probe.

Cash deliveries were said to originate from or be counted at Co’s residence in Valle Verde, Pasig City. Some deliveries allegedly occurred while Co or associates interacted with ICC-related figures.

Trillanes has strongly denied receiving any money, which was claimed to be $2 million or otherwise, and called it an attempt to discredit the ICC process.

He and others filed perjury and cyber libel complaints against the group and their lawyer, Levito Baligod.