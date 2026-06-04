Go urges stronger drought safeguards

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday called for stronger government support for farmers and fisherfolk after the Department of Agriculture (DA) warned that a looming strong El Niño could slash the country’s rice production by 700,000 metric tons this year.

The projected decline, equivalent to 3.5 percent of the country’s annual rice production, has raised concerns over food security, farm incomes and increases in consumer prices.

Go said the warning should prompt national agencies and local governments to intensify their preparations and ensure that assistance will reach the areas most vulnerable to drought and crop losses.

“We need to take care of our farmers and fisherfolk because they put food on our tables. When they suffer, every Filipino family feels the impact,” Go said.