Go urges stronger drought safeguards

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday called for stronger government support for farmers and fisherfolk after the Department of Agriculture (DA) warned that a looming strong El Niño could slash the country’s rice production by 700,000 metric tons this year.
The projected decline, equivalent to 3.5 percent of the country’s annual rice production, has raised concerns over food security, farm incomes and increases in consumer prices.
Go said the warning should prompt national agencies and local governments to intensify their preparations and ensure that assistance will reach the areas most vulnerable to drought and crop losses.
“We need to take care of our farmers and fisherfolk because they put food on our tables. When they suffer, every Filipino family feels the impact,” Go said.
The DA recently reconvened its El Niño task force and warned that a prolonged dry spell could reduce crop yields, cut farm incomes and place additional pressure on food prices.
To mitigate the impact, the agency said it is implementing measures such as cloud seeding, the deployment of solar-powered irrigation systems, adjustments to planting schedules and crop diversification programs.
Go said these initiatives should be complemented with accessible financial and technical assistance for agricultural workers, particularly in rice-producing provinces and rural communities vulnerable to drought.
“We must address the effects of El Niño before they worsen. We should not wait for our people to suffer before taking action. What is important is that assistance, support, and clear action plans are in place for our farmers,” he said.
The senator noted that climate-related threats continue to place additional pressure on farmers already struggling with rising production costs and unpredictable weather conditions.
“If a severe drought strikes, the livelihood of our farmers is the first to suffer. That is why we must help them recover and continue to work for their families and for the nation’s food supply,” Go said.
“The farmers’ livelihood, food prices, and our national food security are all at stake. Government agencies and local governments must work together to ensure that affected communities receive adequate support,” he said.