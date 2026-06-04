Dawn of new era

“Since I am from a champion team, which is NU, what I can offer to Galeries is my competitiveness inside and outside the court. Also, my hard work, discipline and work ethic,” Lamina said.

Lamina, who is coming off a runner-up finish in UAAP Season 88 in her swan song, moved up in this year’s ranking among successful draftees following the withdrawal of highly touted opposite spiker Alyssa Solomon and decorated University of the Philippines middle blocker Nina Ytang.

She led the other 10 rookies among the 38 draft hopefuls that had their names called on stage in the formal third staging of the draft.

Lamina is now ready to suit up for the Highrisers and shine among the stars in the PVL.

“Of course, I’m always ready,” she declared.

“But of course, it will start with how I will prepare first and how I will manage myself. I know once I step into the PVL, it will be a different environment. I will be playing against veterans with lots of playing experience. I know I will learn a lot and I’m embracing the challenge of going up against them.”

Galeries Tower also took in middle blocker Ann Asis of Far Eastern University (FEU) in the second round as the 10th overall pick before calling it a night by passing in the third round.

Meanwhile, Capital1 invested on floor defense after selecting University of Santo Tomas libero Detdet Pepito as second overall pick.

Choco Mucho, on the other hand, picked playmaker Tin Ubaldo of FEU at No. 3, ZUS Coffee bolstered its frontline with Mapua University’s Alyanna Ong at No. 4, Nxled added winger Irah Jaboneta of University of the Philippines at No. 5 while Farm Fresh chose as sixth overall pick University of Santo Tomas’ Jonna Perdido.

PLDT loaded up on the setter position by getting Fianne Ariola of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta at No. 7 while Creamline ended the first round with Adamson University’s Barbie Jamili as the eighth overall pick. Akari, which was supposed to select fifth, passed in the first round.

Five teams opted to pass in the second round but Capital1 continued to build its roster by selecting University of the East middle blocker Khy Cepada at ninth overall while Farm Fresh got De La Salle University setter Ela Raagas as the 11th pick.