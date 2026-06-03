Galeries Tower selects Lamina as top overall pick

Galeries Tower selected promising young setter Lams Lamina as the top overall pick in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft on Wednesday at the Novotel Manila.

The Highrisers injected champion young blood to help the rebuilding squad reach new heights.

Lamina reunites with Alas Pillipinas teammate Julia Coronel in orchestrating Galeries Tower’s offense.

The National University’s playmaking is expected to complement the Highrisers’ weapons bannered by Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Jean Asis.

The franchise is clearly banking on elite floor leadership as the foundation of its ongoing rebuild, entrusting Lamina’s poise, vision, and championship pedigree to steer its attack.

“For me, it’s fulfilling to be chosen by Galeries. It shows that they trust what I could bring to the table. Very happy and very grateful,” Lamina said.

The 24-year-old playmaker brings in championship pedigree, being a vital cog in the Lady Bulldogs’ three University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball championships on top of three Best Setter awards.

“Since I am from a champion team, which is NU, what I can offer to Galeries is my competitiveness inside and outside the court and my hard work, discipline and work ethic,” she added.

Capital1 followed with a high-impact selection of former University of Santo Tomas libero Detdet Pepito at No. 2, reuniting her with longtime friend and 2025 first overall pick Bella Belen as she begins her professional career.

Pepito, a two-time UAAP Best Libero who anchored UST to five consecutive Final Four appearances, is expected to bolster the Solar Spikers’ backcourt alongside Roma Mae Doromal and Rachel Jorvina.

Choco Mucho then used the third overall pick to secure Far Eastern University setter Tin Ubaldo, strengthening its playmaking core alongside Deanna Wong and Tia Andaya.

Akari passed on its first-round selection, allowing Nxled to grab University of the Philippines outside hitter Irah Jaboneta at fifth overall.

Farm Fresh picked UST’s Jonna Perdido, PLDT selected University of Perpetual Help System Dalta’s Fianne Ariola, and defending All-Filipino champion Creamline closed out the first round by taking Adamson University’s Barbie Jamili.

In the second round, five teams opted to pass again, but Capital1 continued to build its roster by selecting University of the East middle blocker Khy Cepada at ninth overall.

Galeries Tower then added middle blocker Ann Asis, while Farm Fresh selected Ela Raagas with the 10th and 11th picks, respectively.

No selections were made in the third round as the Solar Spikers, Highrisers, and Foxies all opted to pass on their remaining picks.

As a result, the 27 players who went unselected will become free agents and are now free to sign with any PVL team of their choosing.