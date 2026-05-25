Galeries Tower grabs top pick

Galeries Tower owned the rights for the top overall pick in the annual draft following a lucky draw in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Draft Lottery on Monday night at TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong City.
The Highrisers got the honor of selecting first in the much-anticipated Annual Rookie Draft set June 3 at the Novotel Manila.
Lady Luck smiled on Galeries Tower despite a 30 percent probability of getting the No. 1 selection, which is expected to be used on acquiring projected top overall pick Alyssa Solomon.
Drawn second in the selection rites was Capital1, which selected Bella Belen as the top overall pick last year, followed by Choco Mucho and ZUS Coffee.
Akari will select fifth, followed by Nxled, Farm Fresh, and PLDT, while Creamline will pick last for the third straight staging of the Draft.