Cayetano defends Senate presidency amid rivalry

Opening his statement, Cayetano said that while he may have a "kingdom," he has never acted as a king.

“A Senate controlled by Malacañang is not a true Senate,” he said.

He was referring to Wednesday's Senate proceedings, during which committee leadership positions were declared vacant and reassigned, including the Blue Ribbon Committee now headed by Sen. Erwin Tulfo.

“There are things happening behind the scenes. That's why I say res ipsa loquitur. Read between the lines and you'll understand what happened,” Cayetano said.

“But what is the reality? The reality is, I was elected by 13. The Constitution,” he added, stressing that a Senate president cannot be removed without 13 votes.

“Second, even assuming they had a quorum, they still need 13 votes to remove the Senate President and the Senate President Pro Tempore. Even if they declared all seats vacant, I actually laughed because Senator Win did not know that you cannot declare all seats vacant with only 12 votes,” he said.

Cayetano argued that while committee positions may be declared vacant with 12 votes, the positions of Senate president and Senate president pro tempore cannot.

He also dismissed criticism that his bloc's three-day absence meant they were refusing to work.

“Look at Bam Aquino's post. When [they] walked out, it's for the country. When we didn't show up, we're accused of not wanting to work,” he said.

“When they held session, they had 12 senators. They said they had a quorum, so what did they do? They adjourned sine die. [T]hat shows they're talking about power. We're talking about what is right,” he added.