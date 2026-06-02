Winnie Monsod to Alan Peter Cayetano: 'You should resign'

PASAY CITY — Economist and former National Economic and Development Authority chief Winnie Monsod on Monday called on Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano to resign, saying recent developments in the Senate reflect on his leadership.

“He should resign,” Monsod told reporters when asked what Cayetano should do.

Putting herself in Cayetano’s position, Monsod said she would consider stepping down if she were leading a Senate facing multiple issues.