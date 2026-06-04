BOC addresses baggage tag concerns at airports

“Based on available information, there are no confirmed cases of this incident occurring at Philippine airports in recent months. Reports circulating online appear to be linked to incidents that occurred in other countries,” the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said.

The agency stressed that its primary mandate is to enforce customs laws and protect the country's borders.

“While these reported incidents are not linked to local operations, the Bureau remains vigilant and continues to coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of all passengers,” it added.

The BOC also advised travelers to take precautionary measures, including photographing their luggage before check-in, using distinctive markers to make bags easily identifiable, and closely monitoring their belongings throughout their journey.

“Some travelers may also consider using tracking devices for added peace of mind,” the agency said.

The Bureau said it remains committed to maintaining secure ports of entry and safeguarding the traveling public.

“We encourage everyone to stay informed, remain vigilant, and report any unusual or suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities,” it added.