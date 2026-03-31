BOC-NAIA seizes P38M worth of illegal drugs in Pasay

The Bureau of Customs–Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC–NAIA) seized more than P38 million worth of illegal drugs from inbound shipments in a series of operations at warehouse facilities in Pasay City.
Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno led the inspection and turnover of the seized drugs at BOC-NAIA on Tuesday, highlighting the agency’s continued efforts to secure the country’s borders.
“These successive interceptions demonstrate our firm resolve to detect and stop illicit shipments. We will continue to strengthen our risk management systems, enhance coordination with partner agencies, and ensure that all suspicious cargo and mail are thoroughly examined to protect the Filipino people from the dangers posed by illegal drugs,” Nepomuceno said.
Authorities said several inbound parcels flagged in March due to suspicious X-ray images led to the recovery of 5,691 grams of shabu valued at P38.69 million.
From January to March 2026, BOC-NAIA recorded P955.88 million worth of anti-drug seizures. Nationwide, the agency reported P1.865 billion in confiscated illegal drugs from 1 January to 29 March.
The seized items were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation and proper disposition under Republic Act No. 9165 and Republic Act No. 10863.