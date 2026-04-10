BOC-NAIA intercepts P20.6M worth of suspected drugs in mail parcels

The Bureau of Customs–Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC–NAIA) intercepted three parcels containing a total of 4,395 grams of suspected illegal drugs during an interdiction operation at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City.

The first parcel, which originated from Belgium and was declared as “pet food,” was found to contain 1,978 pieces of suspected Ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of P3,362,600.

The second parcel, shipped from Malaysia and declared as “outdoor wall lamps,” contained 2,418 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, with an estimated street value of P16,442,400.