Tulfo: Blue Ribbon hearing set 8 June

He also objected to the manner in which invitations for resource persons were prepared, saying committee members were not consulted before the list was released.

“Ang nangyari po kanina, yung listahan na sinasabi nilang invited sa Blue Ribbon hindi po dumaan sa tamang process,” Tulfo said.

“It should have been given first to the members, para kapag may idadagdag, ipapabawas doon, sabihin ‘hindi wala ito,' the members should have been consulted,” he added.

“Hindi po dumaan sa tamang process, it should have been given first to the members para kung may idadagdag, may ipapabawas doon, sasabihin. The members should have been consulted. Kaya, you have to give me time until Monday next week,” he further said.

Quorum secured

Tulfo maintained that the leadership changes in the Senate were legal, citing a Supreme Court ruling and the presence of a quorum during Wednesday's session.

He said the minority bloc moved to establish a quorum after the majority bloc failed to attend Senate sessions for three consecutive days.

According to Tulfo, the Senate currently has 22 active members, and the attendance of Sen. Chiz Escudero alongside the 11-member bloc provided the quorum needed to conduct proceedings.

Leadership shake-up

Tulfo clarified that Sen. Allan Peter Cayetano remains Senate president because only 12 senators were present during the session, one vote short of the 13 needed to elect a new Senate president.

He said the Senate could, however, elect a Senate president pro tempore to preside over the chamber.

Tulfo described Cayetano as a “virtual president” if he continues to be absent from sessions.

Sen. Win Gatchalian was elected Senate president pro tempore and is serving as the chamber's presiding officer.



