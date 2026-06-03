Tulfo: Leadership change 'legal, legitimate'

The leadership changes came after Senator Win Gatchalian was elected Senate President Pro Tempore and acting Senate president, committee chairmanships were reorganized, including the Blue Ribbon Committee, which Tulfo now heads.

“There was a quorum. [B]ecause out of the 24, three were in prison. [T]he reason why we have to do this, it's already a violation of the constitution. Three straight days [of absence], they blatantly disregard the rule of law, the constitution,” Tulfo said.

“We have to act and we are very fortunate that one of them, member of the majority, Senator Chiz Escudero do not conform and do not believe in what they are fighting for,” he added.

“He believes that what they are fighting for is wrong. That what they are boycotting is just to protect some of their comrades. So the guy suddenly made a decision today to join so that we can have a quorum.”

Tulfo maintained that the Senate had a quorum because only 22 senators were considered active members.

“We're just considered the 22 now. So divided by two, that's 12 plus 11 plus one is 12,” he said.

Escudero joins quorum

Asked whether Senator Escudero had joined the minority bloc, Tulfo said they did not expect his action but suggested the senator had been “enlightened.”

“[We are] the new majority, there's 12 of us…and another thing, did you hear Senator Chiz abstained? He did not abstain,” Tulfo said, pertaining to the nominations during the Senate leadership shakeup.

Why not SP?

Tulfo also addressed questions on why Gatchalian was elected Senate President Pro Tempore rather than Senate president.

“Because it's 13. It's in the law. We don't have 13,” he said, arguing that the group lacked the votes needed to elect a new Senate president but could elect a president pro tempore.

He also described Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano as a “virtual president” and said Gatchalian would serve as the chamber's presiding officer moving forward.

Appeal to minority

Tulfo likewise invited members of the 10-member minority bloc to return to Senate sessions.

“Please join us. We will accept you with open arms. Let's work together for the nation, not for ourselves, not for the political parties, not for certain individuals, but for the entire country,” he said.

