Suspect in shooting incident neutralized in Pampanga

To recall, three unidentified male suspects onboard separate motorcycles arrived at the said area around 12pm, wherein one of the suspects approached and shot a person who was cleaning a sewer in front of his residence.

The three suspects fled toward Barangay Dolores, while rescue personnel immediately transported the victim to Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital for medical treatment.

The police immediately launched an in-depth investigation, including CCTV backtracking, flash alarm dissemination, and intensified hot pursuit operations.

At about 9:40 PM on the same day, a joint follow-up operation composed of personnel from the City of San Fernando CPS, PIU Pampanga, RID3-IOP Pampanga, SWAT Pampanga, PIT Pampanga, and RIU 3 was conducted at Riverside, Sitio Pangulo, Barangay Del Carmen, City of San Fernando, Pampanga, after one of the suspects was positively identified through CCTV footage.

During the operation, the identified suspect, allegedly opened fire upon the approaching law enforcement operatives without provocation. The operating personnel were constrained to return fire, resulting in the instantaneous death of the suspect.

Rescue units were immediately requested to the scene, while Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) conducted crime scene processing and evidence recovery.