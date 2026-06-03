Texas Instruments names Knecht finance chief

Knecht currently serves as chief accounting officer and vice president for accounting and tax. She has been with the company since 1999, holding various finance leadership roles over more than two decades, including a long stint as vice president of accounting before her current post.

“Having been part of this company for more than 25 years, I appreciate TI's high-performance culture and long-standing commitment to technology leadership,” Knecht said.

Company chief executive Haviv Ilan credited Lizardi for helping shape Texas Instruments’ capital allocation strategy, particularly investments in 300-millimeter manufacturing capacity and shareholder returns driven by strong free cash flow generation.

The leadership change comes as Texas Instruments continues to benefit from sustained demand for analog chips used in power management and data conversion systems, including applications in artificial intelligence-driven data centers.

In the Philippines, Texas Instruments operates major semiconductor manufacturing and assembly facilities in Baguio City and Clark, Pampanga, producing analog and embedded processing chips that form part of global electronics supply chains.

The company’s local presence has previously been highlighted in discussions with Philippine trade officials, including engagements aimed at strengthening investment and expanding the country’s role in the global semiconductor ecosystem.