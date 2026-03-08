Footage shows shooting of American by immigration agent last year

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Authorities in Texas released police footage Friday showing the moment a US citizen was shot dead by a federal immigration agent in the state last year, months before the high-profile killings of two Americans in Minneapolis.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not publicly acknowledge its involvement in the March 2025 shooting death of 23-year-old Ruben Ray Martinez until last month, after a public records request from a nonprofit revealed an internal department memo indicating a federal agent fired the fatal shots.

Martinez is believed to be the first of three US citizens known to have been shot and killed by federal immigration agents during President Donald Trump’s second term.

DHS officials have described the shooting in South Padre Island as a defensive action. The internal agency memo, reviewed by Agence France-Presse, alleged Martinez ignored commands from officers to stop his car and instead accelerated, “striking a (Homeland Security Investigations) special agent who wound up on the hood of the vehicle.”

The memo said a DHS agent shot “multiple rounds at the driver through the open driver’s side window.”