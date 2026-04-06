Eagle-eyed Spaun bags Texas victory

That was enough to vault the 2025 US Open champion, who had started the final round tied for fourth, to the top of the leaderboard ahead of England's Matt Wallace, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Michael Kim, who finished on 16 under.

The signature moment for Spaun came on the par-four 306-yard 17th, when his tee shot landed on the green and rolled to within 10 feet of the flag.

He duly made the putt for eagle to move to five under for the day, and then held his nerve to make a crucial up-and-down par on the par-five 18th.

The victory couldn't have been better timed for Spaun, who won his first PGA Tour victory at San Antonio in 2022, but who has endured a rough start to 2026.

"This game is so crazy," Spaun said afterwards.

"I haven't been feeling at the form that I wanted to be based off of last season. Just trying to take each day as it comes and accepting what I have.”

"Just means a lot to come back and win here at a place that's been so good to me."

Spaun had missed the cut in four of his seven outings so far this season, with his highest finish before this week a tie for 24th place at The Players Championship last month.

But now the 35-year-old will head to Augusta for next week's Masters in fine fettle as he hunts a second major championship.