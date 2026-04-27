IMI posts P1 billion profit after overhaul

Ayala Group's electronics manufacturing arm Integrated Microelectronics Inc. (IMI), has returned to profitability in 2025 after completing a multi-year restructuring program that reshaped its operations and improved financial stability.
In a statement on Monday, 27 April, the electronics producer reported net income of P1.15 billion for the year, reversing a period of underperformance. The turnaround was supported by stronger margins, cost discipline, and a leaner global manufacturing footprint.
IMI said EBITDA rose 42 percent to P3.71 billion, while gross profit margin improved to 9.6 percent despite continued pressure from global supply chain volatility and uneven demand across the electronics sector.
The company attributed the recovery to efforts to streamline operations, divest non-core assets, and consolidate its international production network. Among the key moves was the sale of VIA Optronics and the optimization of its global facilities, which helped improve efficiency and scalability.
These adjustments also strengthened the company’s financial position, with IMI reporting a 53 percent reduction in net debt, giving it more flexibility to support future investments.
“Our actions over the past two years have transformed IMI into a more resilient, more competitive, and more customer focused organization,” said Lou Hughes, president and chief executive officer of IMI.
“The return to profitability in 2025 is a direct result of disciplined execution across the organization and the commitment of our global teams to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth.”
With its restructuring phase largely in place, IMI is now focusing on higher-value segments such as power modules, automotive camera systems, and industrial and medical applications, areas seen as key growth drivers amid rising demand for advanced electronics.
The company also continues to strengthen supply chain discipline and governance practices, aligning its operations with long-term sustainability requirements and customer expectations in major global markets.