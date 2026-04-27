IMI posts P1 billion profit after overhaul

These adjustments also strengthened the company’s financial position, with IMI reporting a 53 percent reduction in net debt, giving it more flexibility to support future investments.

“Our actions over the past two years have transformed IMI into a more resilient, more competitive, and more customer focused organization,” said Lou Hughes, president and chief executive officer of IMI.

“The return to profitability in 2025 is a direct result of disciplined execution across the organization and the commitment of our global teams to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth.”

With its restructuring phase largely in place, IMI is now focusing on higher-value segments such as power modules, automotive camera systems, and industrial and medical applications, areas seen as key growth drivers amid rising demand for advanced electronics.

The company also continues to strengthen supply chain discipline and governance practices, aligning its operations with long-term sustainability requirements and customer expectations in major global markets.