Taguig cop in viral clash with senior citizen faces administrative review

In a statement, authorities said the incident stemmed from a minor vehicular collision along MLQ Avenue corner Mauling Creek in Barangay Bagumbayan that caused damage to the vehicles involved.

"Notwithstanding these circumstances, this Office will refer the matter to the Police Regional Office 4A for appropriate administrative evaluation and action regarding the officer's conduct during the incident," the statement read.

Police said both parties later reached an amicable settlement and signed a compromise agreement in the presence of barangay officials. They also expressed their intention not to pursue legal complaints against each other.

The incident gained public attention after a video circulating on social media appeared to show a police officer confronting an elderly motorist following the accident, drawing criticism from netizens over the officer's conduct.

According to the Taguig police, a review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and statements from those involved showed that the officer, along with members of the Barangay Security Force, responded to the accident immediately after it occurred.

The police station added that the elderly driver allegedly attempted to leave the scene during the incident, prompting the officer to intervene.