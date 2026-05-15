Commuter group defends QC cop facing frustrated murder

In a video that has garnered thousands of views on social media, Lagua can be seen intentionally pushing a civilian motorcyclist, causing the rider to fall from his vehicle onto the busy highway and sustain injuries.

Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio stressed that the police district is committed to holding its officers to the highest standards of conduct and discipline.

“The QCPD will ensure that this case proceeds based on evidence, due process, and proper legal procedures,” Silvio said, adding that the criminal complaints will not affect any separate administrative actions that may be taken against the officer.

To recall, the National Police Commission previously criticized the QCPD for initially planning to file lesser charges of physical injury and malicious mischief, demanding stiffer penalties instead.

Concurrently, a commuter advocacy group has offered free legal assistance to Lagua, arguing that the officer was heavily provoked.

Ariel Inton, a lawyer and founder of the Lawyers for Commuters’ Safety and Protection, said an analysis of the unedited footage reveals a different context leading up to the crash.

“Was the policeman provoked before he pushed the rider? The full video shows the events leading up to the push,” Inton said, citing that Lagua had already surrendered, been disarmed, issued an apology, and had his driver’s license preventively suspended by the Land Transportation Office before the unedited footage emerged.

“In the full video, you can see the complainant chasing the policeman and seemingly taunting him, even as the officer was trying to avoid trouble,” Inton said. “The complainant knew he was chasing a uniformed officer, but it looks like the rider was after video content, because he immediately said, ‘You’re on video.’”