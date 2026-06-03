SSS conducts RACE campaign in Mogpog, serves 15 employers

The Social Security System (SSS) Boac Branch conducted its Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) Campaign on 28 May, in Mogpog.

SSS officers implemented the campaign to enforce compliance with employer obligations under Republic Act No. 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018.

The activity focused on employers with delinquent or unremitted social security contributions.

SSS personnel, together with local government representatives, served notices to 15 employers during the operation.

Several employers have since complied with the issued notices, while others were given 15 days to settle deficiencies or respond to the findings.

SSS said the RACE campaign aims to ensure proper and timely remittance of contributions to protect workers’ social security coverage.