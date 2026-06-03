Mastercard reshapes leadership, names Ling Hai CFO

Under the new setup, Mehra will transition to the newly created role of chief business officer, where he will oversee global country operations, sales enablement, partnerships, and digital commercialization. The shift reflects Mastercard’s push to align its commercial functions under a single go-to-market framework.

Ling Hai, who previously led Mastercard’s operations across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, brings extensive international experience to the CFO role as the company accelerates its expansion into digital payments and adjacent financial services.

Other changes in the leadership structure include the appointment of Linda Kirkpatrick as chief services officer, replacing Craig Vosburg, as part of efforts to strengthen service delivery and regional coordination.

The restructuring comes as Mastercard invests more heavily in emerging areas such as stablecoins and commercial payment solutions, positioning itself to compete in a rapidly evolving digital finance landscape.