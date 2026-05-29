DOT-Mastercard tie-up generates P6.3M for tourism MSMEs

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said the collaboration supports the administration’s push to make tourism a driver of inclusive economic growth by strengthening regional tourism economies and empowering local communities.

Under the partnership, local operators, artisans, restaurants and tourism enterprises from Metro Manila, Baguio, Bohol, Bicol and Ilocos have been integrated into Mastercard’s Priceless Program, a global platform that promotes curated culinary and cultural experiences to international and domestic cardholders.

The DoT said the initiative helps smaller businesses gain access to broader markets while creating additional economic opportunities for local communities dependent on tourism.

To improve tourism planning and identify emerging destinations, the DOT is also using Mastercard’s “Destinations by SpendingPulse” platform, which provides aggregated and anonymous spending analytics to monitor tourist behavior and travel demand in real time.

The department said the data-driven approach allows it to channel tourism activity toward underserved provincial destinations where local communities and businesses need greater economic support.