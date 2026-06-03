Marcos backs equal rights as Philippines marks Pride Month

“I join the LGBTQIA+ Community in celebrating Pride Month. This observance honors the courage of those who refused to be excluded or denied their rightful place in society,” the President said.

Marcos stressed that every Filipino is entitled to equal protection, equal opportunity and equal respect under the law, adding that inclusion must be reflected not only in words but also in government policies, institutions and everyday actions.

He also recognized the contributions of LGBTQIA+ individuals to the country's development through their talent, service and leadership.

“Let this observance send a clear message: no Filipino should ever be made to feel invisible in the country they help build. No one should ever be forced to conceal who they are to earn acceptance and understanding,” Marcos said.

The President called for unity in protecting the welfare of all Filipinos and in building a society where no one is left behind because of their identity or whom they love.

Pride Month is observed every June in the Philippines through educational activities, advocacy campaigns and community events organized by members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.